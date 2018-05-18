Gunman reported at Texas high school

The Santa Fe school district near Houston issued an alert saying Santa Fe High School had been placed on lockdown.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Major Douglas Hudson said units are responding to reports of shots fired. He had no immediate details on whether anyone had been hurt.

WATCH LIVE: A Sante Fe student describes the active shooter situation. The high school is on lock down. Details: https://t.co/lUUGfKCRsj pic.twitter.com/aBBcsMSCM6 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, 30 miles south east of Houston.