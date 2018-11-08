The gunman who carried out a mass shooting inside a Southern California bar is dead, police have said.

The gunman who carried out a mass shooting inside a Southern California bar is dead, police have said.

Gunman dead after at least 11 wounded in attack on California bar

At least 11 people were injured late on Wednesday with a deputy who responded to the incident among those taken to hospital.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Captain Garo Kuredjian said the first reports of shots fired came around 11.20pm local time at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The bar’s website says it hosts College Country Night every Wednesday.

Police said hundreds were inside when the shooting occurred.

Officials tend to a person on the ground (AP)

Tayler Whitler, 19, said she was inside the bar when a man walked in with his face partly covered by something resembling a ski mask, opened fire on a person working on the door, then began to shoot people at random.

“It was really, really, really shocking,” she told KABC-TV as she stood with her father in the Borderline car park.

“It looked like he knew what he was doing.”

Police vehicles line a road in the vicinity (KABC/AP)

It has been “quite some time” since there was a shooting of any kind in Thousand Oaks, a city of about 130,000 people around 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Nick Steinwender, student body president at nearby California Lutheran University, rushed to the scene when he heard about a shooting at the bar where he knew friends and fellow students were.

“It was chaos, people jumping out of windows, people hopping over gates to get out” Mr Steinwender told KABC.

He said he heard from people inside that they were hiding in toilets and the attic of the bar.

Press Association