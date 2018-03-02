Gunfire and explosions reported in Burkina Faso capital
Army headquarters were among the facilities attacked in Ouagadougou.
Gunfire and smoke have been reported in Burkina Faso’s capital in areas where embassies, United Nations offices and army headquarters are located.
Plumes of smoke could be seen rising above the army base in western Ouagadougou as police responded.
Barricades were erected to keep people from that area and from the French embassy and the prime minister’s office in the eastern part of the city centre, where gunfire and smoke was also reported.
It is unclear who staged the attacks.
Press Association