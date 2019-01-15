An upscale complex in Kenya’s capital is under attack, with an explosion and heavy gunfire.

An upscale complex in Kenya’s capital is under attack, with an explosion and heavy gunfire.

Gunfire and explosion at upscale complex in Kenya’s capital

Witnesses and police at the scene are calling it a terror attack.

The complex in Nairobi includes a large hotel known as DusitD2, banks and offices.

Several vehicles are burning. People are being rushed and carried from the scene.

Gunfire continues several minutes after the first reports. Black smoke rises from the scene.

We wish to confirm that there has been an attack incident along 14 Riverside Drive. The area has since been cordoned off.



Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to facilitate smooth operations of the Police.



More information to follow. — Kenya Police Service (@PoliceKE) January 15, 2019

Police spokesman Charles Owino says that “we have sent officers to the scene, including from the anti-terrorism unit, but so far we have no more information”.

Ambulances and security forces have rushed to the scene, sirens are wailing.

What appears to be plainclothes security forces have been seen inching their way toward the scene with guns.

The attack immediately reminds Kenyans of the Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi in 2013, when al-Shabab extremists burst into the luxury shopping centre, hurling grenades and starting a days-long siege that left 67 people dead.

Press Association