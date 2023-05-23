Guitar owned by The Who’s Pete Townshend could sell for £20,000

A guitar given by The Who rocker Pete Townshend to a friend whose own was stolen could fetch up to £20,000 when it is auctioned next month (PA)© Yui Mok

By Rod Minchin, PA

A guitar given by The Who rocker Pete Townshend to a friend whose own was stolen could fetch up to £20,000 when it is auctioned next month.