Guinness recall non-alcoholic stout in UK amid contamination concerns

Guinness has announced a “precautionary” recall of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout in Great Britain amid concerns of microbiological contamination in some cans.

The recall does not affect any cans of Guinness on sale in Ireland.

A statement read: “Guinness 0.0 currently is not on sale to the general public in Ireland. The issue is isolated to Guinness 0.0 and does not impact any other Guinness variants or brands.”

The company urged anyone with cans of Guinness 0.0 not to drink it.

The company launched the product after a four-year development process.

The no-alcohol version is brewed using the same ingredients but with a cold filtration process used to filter out the booze.

Guinness introduced its first non-alcoholic craft lager called Pure Brew in Ireland in 2018.

PA Media