Sunday 4 February 2018

Groups lobby Polish president against aggression over race and religion

Leaders oppose ‘numerous manifestations of anti-Semitism”.

Workers put up barriers around the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw after a local governor banned traffic in the area to prevent a planned protest by far-right groups (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Minority group representatives in Poland have written to the president about what they see as a rising wave of aggression including anti-Semitism.

They told President Andrzej Duda of their concern over a rising wave of aggression based on nationality, race and religion.

They attributed the voicing of anti-Semitic remarks to passage of legislation seeking to outlaw statements blaming Poles as a nation for Second World War crimes committed by Nazi Germany.

Israel and international Jewish organisations have strongly criticised the proposal.

The opposition sparked anti-Semitic comments on social media in Poland that some members of the ruling Law and Justice party have retweeted.

