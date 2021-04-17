Group promoting ‘Anglo-Saxon’ traditions criticised by senior Republicans

Hard-right House Republicans were discussing forming an America First Caucus, which one document described as championing “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and warning that mass immigration was putting the “unique identity” of the US at risk.

The proposal was first reported by Punchbowl News, a news outlet covering Capitol Hill.

The document was being circulated as the Republicans struggle to determine a clear direction as it prepares to try winning back control of the House and Senate in the 2022 elections.

Among the party’s divisions are how closely to tack behind Donald Trump, and the caucus’ seven-page policy platform clearly embraces the former president’s world view.

“The America First Caucus (AFC) exists to promote Congressional policies that are to the long-term benefit of the American nation,” it begins.

It says the group aims to “follow in President Trump’s footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation”.

The group calls for limiting legal immigration “to those that can contribute not only economically, but have demonstrated respect for this nation’s culture and rule of law”.

It voices support for infrastructure “that reflects the architectural, engineering and aesthetic value that befits the progeny of European architecture”.

In a striking criticism, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a tweet that an aide confirmed was aimed at the group.

“America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work.

“It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion,” Mr McCarthy wrote.

“The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.”

Liz Cheney, who represents Wyoming, tweeted: “We teach our children the values of tolerance, decency and moral courage.

“Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil.

“History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate.”

Ms Cheney voted to impeach Mr Trump in January and has been under fire from some of the party’s most far-right politicians and the former president.

PA Media