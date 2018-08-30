Grindr sets sights on stock market listing

The Chinese owner of gay dating app Grindr has pushed the button on plans for a stock market listing.

Beijing Kunlun Tech, which took full control of Grindr in January, said on Thursday that its board had agreed plans for an overseas initial public offering (IPO).

The money raised will be used to bankroll the app’s expansion, potentially in China.

Los Angeles-based Grindr already has more than 27 million users across 192 countries, with most residing in Europe and North America.

But in China the most popular gay dating app is still Blued.

Kunlun said in a Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing that the listing will not affect the group’s revenues and profits.

“Listing will further strengthen the company’s core competitiveness and promote the company’s sustainable development.”

The timing of the float will depend on market conditions and regulatory clearances, it added.

Grindr was founded in 2009 by Joel Simkhai, who was chief executive of the company until Kunlun’s takeover.

It is not clear what Grindr’s valuation would be, but Kunlun bought a 60% stake for 93 million US dollars (£71.5 million) in 2016 and then forked out 152 million US dollars (£117.5 million) for the remainder this year.

Press Association