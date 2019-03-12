Grenfell police officer to face trial over allegedly receiving indecent WhatsApp video

A senior Metropolitan Police officer commended for her work helping families affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster is due to face trial over an indecent video she allegedly received on WhatsApp from her sister.

Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams (54) is accused of failing to report sibling Jennifer Hodge to police after allegedly receiving the 54-second clip in February last year.

Williams, whose address can only be given as being in south London following a court direction due to her high profile, denies one count of corrupt/improper exercise of police powers and privilege by a constable, and one count of possessing an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child.

She denies any criminality but did not enter pleas during the hearing at Willesden Magistrates' Court in north London on Tuesday, where she stood in the dock alongside her co-accused.

Social worker Hodge (55) of Brent in north-west London, is accused of one count of sending the video, which allegedly depicted a young girl performing a sex act on a man.

Bus driver Dido Massivi (61) also of Brent, is charged with two counts of distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

None of the defendants entered formal pleas.

All three were released on bail until a case management hearing at Harrow Crown Court on April 9.

