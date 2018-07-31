Investors are gobbling up Greggs shares after the company posted a rise in sales and hiked its dividend.

Investors are gobbling up Greggs shares after the company posted a rise in sales and hiked its dividend.

Total sales for the 26 weeks ended June 30 were up 5.2% to £476 million, representing like-for-like sales growth of 1.5%.

Underlying operating profits, excluding profits from the sale of property and a £1.9 million restructuring charge, came in at £25.7 million, down from £27.6 million the year before.

Greggs increased its ordinary interim dividend by 3.9% to 10.7p per share.

Following the announcement, Greggs’ share price shot up by 7.5% or 72.5p to 1,034p.

Greggs’ revamped summer menu and a wider choice of value meal deals appear to have caught the eye of the cost-conscious consumer in the relentless heat Kate Heseltine, Edison Investment Research “Greggs’ revamped summer menu and a wider choice of value meal deals appear to have caught the eye of the cost-conscious consumer in the relentless heat” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/greggs-shares-fly-off-the-shelf-after-sales-rise-37171465.html “Greggs’ revamped summer menu and a wider choice of value meal deals appear to have caught the eye of the cost-conscious consumer in the relentless heat” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/greggs-shares-fly-off-the-shelf-after-sales-rise-37171465.html

The food retailer said it had delivered good growth in its newer product categories such as hot drinks, breakfasts and healthier ranges.

However, the company remains cautious about its outlook given the difficulties faced by both high street retailers and restaurant groups.

Costs have been rising for these businesses, with business rates, labour costs and input price increases all putting pressure on firms.

“Greggs’ revamped summer menu and a wider choice of value meal deals appear to have caught the eye of the cost-conscious consumer in the relentless heat,” said Kate Heseltine, analyst at Edison Investment Research.

“The emphasis for new outlets remains firmly focused on locations that capture work, travel and leisure-related footfall, thus reducing the chain’s high street exposure.”

Greggs now plans to open 100 net new stores over the year, having previously said it would aim for up to 130 new stores.

Chief executive Roger Whiteside said: “While we remain cautious in respect of the outlook for sales in the balance of the year given the consumer backdrop, we are confident in the medium and long-term growth potential for the business, supported by customers’ response to our initiatives, our strong cash generation and the ongoing strategic investments we are making.”

Press Association