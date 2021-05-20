| 8.7°C Dublin

Greek villages and monasteries evacuated as wildfire damages homes

The blaze is some 45 miles west of Athens, outside the resort town of Loutraki.

A wildfire burns houses in Greece (Valerie Gache/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

A large wildfire in Greece has damaged homes and prompted evacuations as it tore through rugged forest terrain.

Fire service officials said eight water-dropping planes and three helicopters were involved in a bid to try to contain the blaze some 45 miles west of Athens, outside the resort town of Loutraki.

A wildfire burns near the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece (Valerie Gache/AP) Expand

Overnight and early Thursday, authorities issued evacuation orders for six settlements, in an area with many holiday homes.

Two Orthodox Christian monasteries were also evacuated.

Firefighters in Greece battle the wildfire (Valerie Gache/AP) Expand

No injuries have been reported.

Wildfires are common during Greece’s hot summers.

