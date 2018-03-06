Greek railway workers and taxi drivers stage strikes

As part of Greece’s international bailout, successive governments have committed themselves to an ambitious privatisation programme.

Separately, taxi drivers walked off the job for nine hours to protest over the ride-sharing service Uber, which they claim has been tacitly supported by Greece’s bailout creditors.

A deserted railway crossing in Athens (AP/Petros Giannakouris)

The powerful greater Athens taxi association, SATA, said creditors had prevented ministers from cracking down on the platform, which they accuse of “siphoning work away” from licensed professionals.