Greek PM visits area damaged by deadly forest fires

Greece’s prime minister has visited the site of Greece’s deadliest wildfire in decades, a week after the blaze swept through a seaside resort north of Athens, killing dozens.

Greece’s prime minister has visited the site of Greece’s deadliest wildfire in decades, a week after the blaze swept through a seaside resort north of Athens, killing dozens.

After visiting Mati, the worst-affected area, Alexis Tsipras tweeted that he spoke with “citizens, engineers, soldiers, firefighters and volunteers”.

Mr Tsipras’s office released photos of the visit, and the prime minister also took along a camera from state-run television.

Orthodox faithful attend a memorial service for the victims of the forest fire (AP)

Last week, defence minister Panos Kammenos visited the area and was heckled by distraught survivors who criticised the response to the fire.

The blaze, whipped by gale force winds, raced through the seaside area north-east of Athens on July 23.

The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, with some drowning after swimming out to sea to escape the flames.

Press Association