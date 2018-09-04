Greek ferry crews have ended a strike that left tens of thousands of travellers and islanders stranded for more than a day.

Greek island ferries go back to work after crews end strike

The main seamen’s union, PNO, decided to return to work immediately after ferry operators offered them a 2% pay increase following an eight-year freeze because of Greece’s debt crisis.

That means ferries will start sailing as soon as possible, instead of after 6am on Wednesday when the strike had originally been due to end.

PNO had initially been pressing for a 5% pay hike.

The strike, launched early on Monday, caused considerable disruption as most islands have no air link with the mainland.

