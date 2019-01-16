Greece’s prime minister survives no-confidence vote

Greece’s left-wing prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, has narrowly won a confidence vote in parliament days after the governing coalition collapsed.

Mr Tsipras received the minimum 151 votes in Greece’s 300-seat legislature for his government to survive.

His term ends in October.

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras, centre, claps hands with other members of the government after the announcement of the confidence vote results (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

The defence minister in Mr Tsipras’ government who leads a small nationalist party, Panos Kammenos, quit the coalition last weekend over a proposed agreement with neighbouring Macedonia.

The deal calls for the young country to be renamed North Macedonia in exchange for Greece no longer blocking its path to Nato membership.

Press Association