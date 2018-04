Greece dealing with increased flow of migrants across Turkey border

Police say hundreds of refugees and other migrants have crossed the land border with Turkey in the past two days.

Police said on Tuesday they detained 370 people the previous day who had crossed the Evros River, which forms a natural border between Greece and Turkey, and another 140 people on Sunday.

Children play as other migrants sleep in Thessaloniki (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

The land route from Turkey into northeastern Greece has become increasingly popular.