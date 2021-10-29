Great expectations as COP26 looks to build momentum in global bid to fight climate change

The 26th Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on climate change, Cop26, has achieved almost legendary status even before it opens. One way or another it will be historic.

It is taking place during a unique confluence of events which would have been deemed fanciful when the UK formally announced its hosting intentions at the Cop25 in Madrid.

Perhaps there were already omens of what was to come, and if you look for omens many can be found. Cop25 itself should have taken place in Santiago in Chile. Due to social unrest it was moved at the last minute to Madrid.

The planned run-up to Cop26 in November 2020 would have been one of the shortest ever. The UK was working intensely with its Chilean counterparts on the handover of a very complex process. Then the world changed.

The shadow of Covid-19 was already looming over the February 2020 meeting of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). That turned out to be the last in-person meeting held by either of the key global science or policy bodies.

Postponement to November 2021 meant the run-up to Cop26 has become the longest and perhaps the most intense in history. In August, and after a significant delay, the IPCC completed the first volume of its Sixth Assessment Report, in a virtual setting.

A key focus for the Cop is the international climate policy community’s response to the latest science. Past experiences in this are mixed.

The IPCC was established in 1988, four years before the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with the first IPCC Assessment Report informing its establishment. In that sense, the IPCC is sometimes referred to as a parent to the UNFCCC.

As is the case for many parents, a growing child can be troublesome. All was well at the start, as the IPCC Second Assessment Report informed the adoption of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, but then things stalled.

That was going to change at the Copenhagen Cop in 2009. The IPCC Fourth Assessment Report had just been published. The Nobel Prize was awarded to the IPCC, along with Al Gore.

Within the UNFCCC things were not so rosy. Copenhagen would not deliver the expected outcome.

Some errors in the IPCC report became a focus of media attention, along with questions about the validity of the global temperature record, in what became known as “Climategate”.

A period of soul-searching around international processes followed the Copenhagen Cop. On the science side, a series of reviews and inquiries found the analysis of the global temperature records was robust, as were the IPCC procedures, but a number of improvements were adopted.

At the 2010 Cancun Cop, governments strongly affirmed their support for the international process. They adopted the 2C limit as the long-term global goal for the UNFCCC and a science-based process to consider its adequacy in avoiding dangerous climate change.

That review was informed by the IPCC Fifth Assessment Report. It in turn informed the Cop21 Paris Agreement in 2015 and the goal to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2C and to pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5C.

The latest IPCC report provides compelling insights on the steps needed to halt human-induced climate change. The message is of urgency and there is a need for swift and effective actions in the period to 2030. These should enable net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by mid-century, and also address other greenhouse gases.

How will governments respond? Covid19 shows that what might seem a logical and clear response in one country does not always translate across international borders. For climate change, like Covid19, a failure to respond effectively anywhere can have global implications.

The prescience of the Paris Agreement is it was designed to take account of such differences. Each country committed to making its own nationally determined contribution, but these contributions should add up to what is needed.

The global stocktake is the forum in which the adequacy of our collective ambition will be determined. That first stocktake will take place in 2023. It is effectively being kicked off at Cop26 when governments will, for the first time, have an opportunity to consider their collective ambition.

Right now, we know from multiple sources that stated ambition is not enough. A number of key actors have yet to commit while others are still considering revisions.

So back to Cop26 in Glasgow and the omens. We have a new IPCC report, another Nobel Prize for climate science, but this is different. We have the agreement, the science is unequivocal, what is needed is the willingness and capacity to take the required actions.

Expectations are high for Cop26. Success may not be apparent for some time. Cop26 should create the momentum and clarity required so that in 2023 we can say we are collectively on a pathway to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. If Glasgow does this it will be historic for the right reasons.

Frank McGovern is chief climate scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency