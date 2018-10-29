Gordon Dadds to create biggest listed law firm with Ince & Co deal

Gordon Dadds, one of the law firms at the centre of a high profile court case involving Sir Philip Green, has struck a deal to buy rival Ince & Co to create the UK’s largest listed law firm.

The tie-up will cost Gordon Dadds £34 million and the new entity will trade as Ince Gordon Dadds.

It is expected to boast revenue of £110 million and become the largest listed law firm in the UK by revenue, with 100 partners and offices in nine countries.

Ince serves its client base from offices across Asia, Europe and the Middle East and generated revenue of £52.5 million last year. In the year to the end of March, Gordon Dadds reported revenue of £31.2 million.

The deal comes just days after it emerged that Lord Hain is a paid adviser to Gordon Dadds, which also represented the Telegraph in a case involving Sir Philip.

Lord Hain used parliamentary privilege to name the Topshop owner as the individual behind a legal injunction preventing the Telegraph publishing allegations of racial abuse and sexual harassment of staff.

The Labour peer has since said he was unaware that Gordon Dadds was involved in the case.

Gordon Dadds shares were suspended at the end of September after it had confirmed merger talks with Ince. The stock will remain suspended pending further clarification on the final terms and conditions and financing of the proposed merger.

The legal and professional services company said it aims to become a top 40 UK legal firm.

The new firm will be led by Gordon Dadds chief executive Adrian Biles, supported by Peter Rogan, chairman of Ince.

“Ince is a highly successful and well-respected business with an iconic brand and I will be delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the group,” said Mr Biles.

“The merger will build upon the complementary strengths of the two firms in terms of industry expertise and range of services,” added Biles.

Press Association