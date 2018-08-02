News World News

Thursday 2 August 2018

Google ‘working on search engine to comply with China censorship’

Google has not offered search services in China since it exited the country in 2010.

Google is reportedly working on a search engine for China (Yui Mok/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Google is reportedly working on a mobile version of its search engine that will comply with strict censorship controls in China.

The Intercept reported that the work has been ongoing since the spring of 2017 and was accelerated in December following a meeting between Google CEO Sundar Pichai and a top government official.

ipanews_abcbabd5-2f15-46e2-b3dc-7938fcda70ce_embedded235483938
Google is reportedly working on a search engine which will meet China’s censorship controls (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal confirmed the work in separate reports on Wednesday, also citing unnamed sources.

According to The Intercept, Google created a custom Android app that will automatically filter out sites blocked by China’s so-called “Great Firewall”.

Press Association

