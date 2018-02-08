News World News

Thursday 8 February 2018

Google fined for ‘search bias’ in India

The Competition Commission of India said it is imposing a fine of 1.36 billion rupees (£15 million) on Google.

Google faces a fine (Jonathan Brady/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Google abused its position as the dominant search engine in India to create a search bias in favour of its own services and those of its partners, the country’s antitrust watchdog has said.

The Competition Commission of India said in a statement that it was imposing a fine of 1.36 billion rupees (£15 million) on Google along with a warning to desist from unfair practices.

The regulator has been investigating Google since 2012, when a website called Matrimony.com and the Consumer Unity & Trust Society complained about Google’s practices.

According to the complaints, Google manipulated search results to promote its own and partner services.

