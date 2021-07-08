| 14.1°C Dublin

Golfer Angel Cabrera jailed for assault

A court in the province of Cordoba convicted the 51-year-old Argentinian of assaulting, threatening and harassing his ex-partner Cecilia Torres Mana.

Angel Cabrera attends his trial in Cordoba, Argentina (Nicolas Aguilera/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera, a former Masters and US Open champion, has been sentenced to two years in prison on assault charges against his former partner.

A court in the province of Cordoba, 500 miles north-west of Buenos Aires, convicted the 51-year-old of assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.

Cabrera, who denied any wrongdoing, will serve his sentence immediately.

“His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too,” prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias.

Angel Cabrera at his trial in Cordoba, Argentina (Nicolas Aguilera/AP) Expand

The first charges were brought by Ms Torres Mana, and two other women then did the same.

The golfer travelled to the United States in July 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to request his arrest.

Cabrera was arrested by Interpol agents in Rio de Janeiro in January.

Last month he was extradited from Brazil to his homeland so he could face trial.

He won the US Open at Oakmont in 2007, beating Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot.

He also triumphed in a Masters playoff in 2009 and lost a playoff in the same event in 2013 to Adam Scott.

