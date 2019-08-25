News World News

Sunday 25 August 2019

Golf spectators injured in lightning strike released from hospital

Five men and a girl were hurt during the incident in Atlanta.

Spectators being tended to after the lightning strike (John Amis/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Six people injured by debris from a lightning strike at a US golf event have been treated and released.

Atlanta police said five men and one girl were hurt during the incident at the Tour Championship on Saturday.

One of the injured was treated at East Lake Golf Club. The other five were taken to hospitals and released on Saturday night.

A 60ft (18 metre) pine tree near the 16th fairway was struck by a powerful bolt about 30 minutes after the third round was suspended because of storms in the area.

The pine tree struck by lightning (John Amis/AP)

Lightning left a streak of torn bark, but the PGA Tour said the tree was determined to be safe.

Play was suspended for the rest of the day.

The third round resumed on Sunday morning, with the final round scheduled for the afternoon for the FedEx Cup and its $15 million (£12,230,048) prize.

PA Media

