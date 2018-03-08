Gold nuggets for Norwegian leading at halfway point of Alaska’s Sled Dog race

Mushers from Norway are in the top two spots as their dog teams make their way to the finish line in Nome.

Hudson, with handler Elin Bentsen at the start in Anchorage, is part of Lars Monsen's team (Mark Thiessen/AP)

He has pocketed 3,000 US dollars in gold nuggets for being the first musher to reach the halfway point when he pulled into the ghost town of Iditarod, Alaska.

Norwegian Lars Monsen is in second place, followed by three Alaskans.