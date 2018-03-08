Gold nuggets for Norwegian leading at halfway point of Alaska’s Sled Dog race
Joar Ulsom pocketed the prize after reaching the ghost town of Iditarod, the halfway point of a nine-day trek to the Bering Sea coast.
Norwegians are setting the pace halfway through the gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, pursued by a trio of contenders from host venue Alaska.
Mushers from Norway are in the top two spots as their dog teams make their way to the finish line in Nome.
The winner is expected early next week.
Joar Ulsom continues to be the race leader.
He has pocketed 3,000 US dollars in gold nuggets for being the first musher to reach the halfway point when he pulled into the ghost town of Iditarod, Alaska.
Norwegian Lars Monsen is in second place, followed by three Alaskans.
In third is Larry Daugherty, a radiation oncologist who climbed Mount Everest after running last year’s Iditarod.
Rounding out the top five are four-time champion Jeff King and the defending champion, Mitch Seavey.
