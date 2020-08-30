Global coronavirus cases top 25 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The US leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher – perhaps 10 times higher in the US, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention – given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognised.

Global deaths from Covid-19 stand at more than 842,000, with the US having the highest number at 182,779, followed by Brazil with 120,262 and Mexico with 63,819.

A health worker during a door-to-door test drive in Gauhati, India (Anupam Nath/AP)

A health worker during a door-to-door test drive in Gauhati, India (Anupam Nath/AP)

The figures come as India registered a record 78,761 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the worst single-day spike in the world.

The Health Ministry also reported 948 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 63,498.

Sunday’s surge has raised the country’s total virus tally to over 3.5 million and comes at a time when India is reopening its subway networks and allowing sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of efforts to revive the economy.

The crowded subway, a lifeline for millions of people in the capital New Delhi, will be reopened in a phased manner from September 7.

Schools and colleges will, however, remain closed until the end of September.

People wearing face masks at the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)

People wearing face masks at the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The South Asian country has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its fatalities are the fourth-highest.

Even as eight Indian states remain among the worst-hit regions and contribute nearly 73% of the total infections, the virus is now spreading fast in the vast hinterlands, with experts warning that the month of September could be the most challenging.

