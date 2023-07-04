Give Ukraine quick path to NATO after war, Lithuania leader tells allies

Bolder stance will lift Kyiv's 'fighting spirit' - presidentKremlin would see caution as Western weakness - NausedaKyiv pressing for strong NATO membership signal at summitNauseda hopes Zelenskiy will attend NATO summit

Russia’s armed forces are bruised but by no means beaten in the war in Ukraine, a top Nato military officer has said (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Lithuania's president urged NATO leaders to be bolder in addressing Ukraine's push for membership at a summit in his country next week, saying this would boost Kyiv's battlefield performance while Moscow would see any caution as weakness.