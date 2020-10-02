'Give me a f**king break' - Leaked recording shows Melania Trump's frustration at media coverage of children split up from parents at US-Mexico border

Melania Trump can be heard saying “give me a f**king break" while talking about children being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border, in new leaked audio.

The First-Lady’s ex-best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff released audio tapes to CNN which reveals details about a visit Ms Trump had to an immigration detention centre in McAllen, Texas in June 2018.

Ms Wolkoff appeared on CNN with Anderson Cooper on Thursday and leaked the tapes to the network.

The former model can be heard voicing her frustrations with being criticised for her husband's policies, in particular the policy of splitting up families illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

She can also be heard venting about having to perform traditional first lady tasks - such as decorating the White House for Christmas.

“I'm complicit. I'm the same like [President Trump], I support him, I don't say enough. I don't do enough,” she can be heard saying on the call to Ms Wolkoff.

"Where I am. I put - I'm working like a - my ass off - at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?”

The First Lady then said she wishes to be given a ‘f**king break’ after referencing children being split up from their families at the border.

“Ok, and then I do it. And I say that I'm working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?'" she said.

"Give me a f**king break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

President Donald Trump has previously claimed that his presidential predecessor Barack Obama is responsible for the policy of separating children from their parents at the border.

However, under Obama’s policy children were only separated from their parents if there were concerns for their well-being while now, it is a blanket policy.

In the call, Ms Trump does say she thinks it’s “sad” that children are being separated, however, she believes that the children that she met in these detention camps are happy to be in US custody.

“All these kids that I met they were, they’re here in the shelters because they were brought by it through 'coyotes', the people who were trafficking - that's why they put them in jail,” she said.

"And the kids that they go in shelters. And the way they take care of them. It’s – you know, they even said, the kids, they said 'Wow I had my own bed? I will sleep on the bed. I will have a cabinet for my clothes?'

"It's so sad to hear it. But they didn't have that in their own countries. They're sleeping on the floors. They are taken care of."

She added: "They could easily stay in Mexico but they don't want to stay in Mexico because Mexico doesn't take care of them the same as America does."

Speaking on CNN, Ms Wolkoff said that the family do good things like going to the detention centre in order to look good, and not for the selflessness of doing good deeds.

"Unfortunately, this administration and the people around them, and this family, are only doing things that benefit them instead of all of these children and people that are suffering," she said.

Speaking about a story on her visit which is unclear in the call, Ms Trump then says that the “liberal media” are “against her”.

"I cannot go. I was trying to get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance. Needs to go through the process and through the law,” she said.

“They would not do the story because they, they, they are against us, because they're liberal media,' she said.

"Yeh if I go to Fox, they will do the story. I don't want to go to Fox."

In a statement to CNN, Melania’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham slammed Ms Wolkoff for leaking the recording.

She said: "Secretly taping the First Lady and willfully breaking an NDA to publish a salacious book is a clear attempt at relevance. The timing of this continues to be suspect - as does this never-ending exercise in self-pity and narcissism.”

The former best-friend of Melania Trump published a tell-all book on September 1, called “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of my Friendship with the First Lady”.

