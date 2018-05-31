Giuseppe Conte to take the reins as PM as Italian stalemate ends

The president’s office announced on Thursday that Mr Conte had accepted the role and would be sworn in Friday afternoon with Cabinet ministers.

Mr Conte read the list of ministers and told reporters in a brief statement: “We will work with determination to improve the quality of life of all Italians.”

Giuseppe Conte addresses the media at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome (Francesco Ammendola/AP)

The announcement indicated that President Sergio Mattarella had accepted all of the ministers proposed by the anti-EU 5-Star Movement and League on their second try.