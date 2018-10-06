Girl with peanut allergy 'unlawfully killed' by Indian takeaway - court

Megan Lee, who was diagnosed with a peanut allergy aged eight, had an asthma attack a few hours after she and a friend ordered food from the Royal Spice Takeaway in her home town of Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

Her friend wrote "prawns, nuts" in the comments and notes section of the online order form for food which did not ordinarily contain either ingredient, Manchester Crown Court was told.

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, explained that a copy of the order form submitted by Megan's friend was subsequently printed off at the Royal Spice and food was prepared on site before despatch. Mr Wright said: "The entry was designed to alert the staff at the takeaway to the risk such foodstuffs pose to a potential customer."

Peanuts were found to be present in the Peshwari naan, the onion bhaji and the seekh kebab, all of which the girls ordered, inspectors found.

The takeaway's owner, Mohammed Abdul Kuddus and manager Harun Rashid deny manslaughter.

The trial continues.

