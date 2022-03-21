Girl who sang Let It Go in Kyiv bomb shelter performs at Poland charity concert

Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, sings the Ukraine national anthem at the start of a fundraising concert in Lodz, Poland (Marian Zubrzycki/AP)

The young Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing a hit song from the film Frozen in a Kyiv bomb shelter has performed her country’s anthem live on stage at a charity concert in Poland, where she is now a refugee.

Thousands of people waved lights in the darkened stadium as seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych sang on Sunday evening.

She wore a traditional Ukrainian embroidered dress and sang in the same clear voice that could be heard in a mobile phone video when she sang Let It Go from the bomb shelter.

Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, at the fundraising concert in Lodz, Poland (Marian Zubrzycki/AP)

Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, at the fundraising concert in Lodz, Poland (Marian Zubrzycki/AP)

Amellia fled to Poland and is now with her grandmother and her brother, but her parents remain in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

An equivalent of more than 380,000 dollars (£288,000) was raised from viewers of the televised Together for Ukraine concert by Polish and Ukrainian artists at the Atlas Arena stadium in Lodz, central Poland.

Another 800,000 dollars (£606,000) was given by the organiser, TVN media group, which belongs to Discovery.