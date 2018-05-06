Giraffe kills filmmaker at wildlife facility
A giraffe has killed a South African filmmaker at a wildlife facility north-west of Johannesburg.
Filming agency CallaCrew said Carlos Carvalho was filming a feature at the Glen Afric farm in Broederstroom when he "had a fatal run-in with a giraffe on set".
The agency said Mr Carvalho was flown to a Johannesburg hospital and later died of his injuries.
South African media said Mr Carvalho was near the giraffe when it swung its neck and knocked him over.
The Glen Afric website promises tourists that "you can get up close and personal to a number of our resident wildlife".
The British television series Wild At Heart was filmed at Glen Afric, which invites visitors to tour the area where filming occurred.
Press Association