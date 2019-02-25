Giorgio Presca to step into chief executive shoes at Clarks

Clarks has appointed Giorgio Presca as its new chief executive to replace previous boss Mike Shearwood, who resigned last year in controversial circumstances.

The Italian has previously worked for the likes of Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, Geox and Diesel.

He will join the footwear firm during March and will work with interim CEO Stella David to ensure a “smooth transition”.

Clarks chairman Tom O’Neill said: “I am pleased to welcome Giorgio to Clarks as our new CEO. He brings a wealth of experience including a deep understanding of the footwear market.”

"I cannot wait to join an iconic and historic brand like Clarks and work closely with the board, the executive committee, its 13,000 people and operating partners across the world"

His appointment follows the departure of Mr Shearwood, who resigned in 2018 after the shoe retailer found his conduct “fell short” of expectations.

Mr Shearwood, who had been at the helm since 2016, was investigated following complaints about his behaviour.

Clarks said at the time that complaints had been made on several occasions and that his actions fell short of the ethics of the “family-owned” retailer, which was founded in 1825 by Cyrus and James Clark.

Mr Presca said on Monday: “I cannot wait to join an iconic and historic brand like Clarks and work closely with the board, the executive committee, its 13,000 people and operating partners across the world.

“Clarks faces the challenges of today’s competitive markets, changing distribution channels and the need to adapt to a rapidly-evolving consumer environment, but has the competences and assets to return to sustainable growth and profitability in the course of the next few years.”

