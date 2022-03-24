| 15.1°C Dublin

Gif inventor Stephen Wilhite dies aged 74

The short-video format has become omnipresent in memes and on social media.

Stephen Wilhite accepts his Webby lifetime achievement award in May 2013 in New York (Webby Awards via AP) Expand

By Tali Arbel, Associated Press

Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of short-video format the Gif, has died aged 74.

His wife, Kathaleen, said that he died of Covid-19 on March 14.

Mr Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the Gif, which decades after its creation became omnipresent in memes and on social media, often used as a cheeky representation of a cultural moment.

There’s way more to him than inventing GifKathaleen Wilhite

He was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the Gif.

“I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming,” he told The New York Times in 2013, saying the first image was an aeroplane and insisting that the file had only one pronunciation – with a soft “G”.

Those using the hard “G” as in “got” or “given” are “wrong,” he said. “End of story.”

In that interview, he said the ’90s-era dancing baby Gif is a favourite of his.

“There’s way more to him than inventing Gif,” Ms Wilhite said of her husband, who loved trains, with a room dedicated to them in the basement of their house with “enormous train tracks”.

Even after he retired in 2001 “he never stopped programming”, she said.

