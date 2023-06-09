Giant inflatable ducks make waves in Hong Kong
By Kanis Leung, AP
Two giant inflatable ducks have made a splash in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, marking the return of a pop-art project that sparked a frenzy in the city a decade ago.
Latest World News
French playground stabbings: Everything we know about suspected attacker after toddlers left in critical condition
Giant inflatable ducks make waves in Hong Kong
LATEST | Trump indictment: Donald Trump faces up to 100-year jail sentence as he declares ‘I am an innocent man’
Former X Factor star charged with murdering nine month old baby
Donald Trump indicted over classified documents – what are the charges and will he be arrested?
Mother and stepfather accused of baby murder ‘encouraged each other to inflict suffering’
LATEST | Western tanks lead Ukraine’s counteroffensive as heavy fighting starts with Russia
Timeline: Major moments in the Donald Trump documents investigation as ex-US president is indicted
Helmets on cyclists can raise the risk of aggression in drivers, research shows
Eastern US enveloped in blanket of smoke due to Canadian wildfires
Top Stories
LATEST | Trump indictment: Donald Trump faces up to 100-year jail sentence as he declares ‘I am an innocent man’
Tanya Sweeney: ‘Gwyneth Paltrow is right, having a baby is like whacking your relationship in the kidneys with a baseball bat’
Former Wicklow priest and serial child rapist has jail time quadrupled
Latest | Escape to the Chateau stars ‘to close’ castle business weeks after leak of foul-mouthed audio
Latest NewsMore
The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend
Why Alvarinho aka Albariño is the epitome of Iberian elegance
Donal Skehan serves up tasty Turkish recipes – spicy eggs, luscious lahmacun, and pistachio and orange blossom cookies
Get ahead of the curve by favouring touches of playful squiggles over stripes in your home
The best summer reads – chosen by holiday type
Nick Drake: The Life by Richard Morton Jack shows us the man behind the myth
Meet one of Ireland's primary school teachers going viral on TikTok
Ben Foster signs one-year deal to stay at Wrexham for League Two campaign
Teenage boy dies after collision involving e-bike and ambulance
Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie O’Sullivan and Brian Fay carry hops of Irish gold at NCAA Division 1 Championships