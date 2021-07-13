| 18.8°C Dublin

Giant goldfish turn up in US state’s ponds and lakes

Officials in Minnesota have urged citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted pet fish.

A general view of a goldfish swimming inside a fish tank (PA) Expand

Close

A general view of a goldfish swimming inside a fish tank (PA)

A general view of a goldfish swimming inside a fish tank (PA)

A general view of a goldfish swimming inside a fish tank (PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Officials in a US state have said they are finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes.

The goldfish, which can grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase algae in lakes.

Officials in the Twin Cities suburb of Burnsville, Minnesota, found 10 fish in Keller Lake earlier this month while doing a water quality survey.

On Monday, 18 more fish were found. Some were 46cm long and weighed about 4lb.

“Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!” the city said in a tweet.

“They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.”

Burnsville officials have worked with Carp Solutions, a start-up company that develops new technologies for controlling carp, a larger cousin of goldfish.

The company uses boat electrofishing to capture the fish, said founder Przemek Bajer.

Wires electrify the water and the stunned fish float to the surface to be netted and measured.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

In Burnsville, the fish were ultimately killed.

Goldfish and carp can survive in frozen lakes and those with very poor water quality because they can live without oxygen for long periods, the Star Tribune reported.

They also show up in healthier lakes.

“I think that they are getting more and more common,” Mr Bajer said.

Most Watched

Privacy