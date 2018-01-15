Germany's elite paramilitary unit to grow by a third due to terror fears

Jerome Fuchs told rbb Inforadio on Monday that in addition to the GSG-9's base near Bonn in western Germany they would add another base, probably in Berlin, "because if you look at comparable terror situations across Europe, often the capitals were affected".

The secretive GSG-9 unit was created in response to German security services' failure to prevent the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 summer Olympics in Munich.

It gained international fame with the storming of the Lufthansa jet Landshut in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1977 without any loss of life among the 86 hostages or commandos.