Germany’s complacent energy policy has funded Putin’s war machine – now it must make amends

Katja Hoyer

An elderly woman walks by an apartment building destroyed in the Russian shelling in Borodyanka. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP Expand
Katja Hoyer

Katja Hoyer

Katja Hoyer

“Every euro, every cent that you send to Russia is bloody money,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, told reporters as he again called on Europe to stop funding Putin’s war through trade.

In light of the reports of horrific atrocities committed against Ukrainian civilians, the EU is responding with a new sanctions package. But Germany still blocks the way to an import ban on Putin’s most lucrative asset: gas.

