Germany tightens coronavirus lockdown over Christmas

Germany will close most shops and schools, and further limit social contacts in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections that have remained stubbornly high in recent weeks.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and the governors of Germany’s 16 states had agreed to step up the country’s lockdown measures from December 16 to January 10 to stop the exponential rise of Covid-19 cases.

“We are forced to act, and we’re acting too,” Ms Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

Expand Close (PA Graphics) Press Association Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (PA Graphics)

Existing restrictions imposed in November failed to significantly reduce the number of new infections, she said.

Germany recorded 20,200 newly confirmed cases and 321 additional deaths on Sunday, a high number for the weekend when many local authorities do not report figures.

With the exception of Christmas, the number of people allowed to meet indoors will remain restricted to five, not including children under 14.

The sale of fireworks traditionally used to celebrate New Year will be banned, as will the outdoor sale of alcohol.

PA Media