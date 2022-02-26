Germany signals major shift by sending weapons to Ukraine

The German government has said it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine, as Russia attempts to invade its capital city, Kyiv.

As part of a significant shift, Germany is also ready to also support some restrictions of the Swift global banking system for Russia, officials said.

The chancellery announced it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine “as quickly as possible”.

A demonstrator waves a Ukrainian flag at the event "'Solidarity with Ukraine – Peace in Eastern Europe' organised by the Green Party in Frankfurt (dpa via AP)

A demonstrator waves a Ukrainian flag at the event "'Solidarity with Ukraine – Peace in Eastern Europe' organised by the Green Party in Frankfurt (dpa via AP)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It threatens our entire post-war order.

“In this situation, it is our duty to help Ukraine, to the best of our ability, to defend itself against Vladimir Putin’s invading army.”

The news came shortly after the economy and climate ministry said Germany is allowing the Netherlands to ship 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. The government has also approved the shipment of 9 D-30 howitzers and ammunition originally from Estonia.

Germany has just announced the provision of anti-tank grenade launchers and stinger missiles to Ukraine. Keep it up, Chancellor @OlafScholz! Anti-war coalition in action! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

Germany had long stuck to a policy of not exporting deadly weapons to conflict zones, including Ukraine.

As recently as Friday, government officials said they would abide by that policy.

But the country – which has the strongest economy in the 27-nation European Union – has faced criticism from Ukrainian officials and other allies that it has not acted decisively enough to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion.

Previously, Germany contributed 5,000 helmets to Ukraine’s defense, a move that was mocked on Twitter.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the news of weapons shipments, posting praise for Mr Scholz on Twitter: “Keep it up, Chancellor @OlafScholz! Anti-war coalition in action!”

A woman holds flags with the peace symbol and a peace dove in the national colours of Ukraine in Osnabrueck (dpa via AP)

A woman holds flags with the peace symbol and a peace dove in the national colours of Ukraine in Osnabrueck (dpa via AP)

In addition, the German economy and climate ministry said on Saturday that Germany will send 14 armoured vehicles and up to 10,000 tonnes of fuel to Ukraine.

“After Russia’s shameless attack, Ukraine must be able to defend itself,” foreign minister Annalena Baerbock and economy minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

“The federal government is therefore supporting Ukraine in providing urgently-needed material.”

After earlier opposing the prospect of banning Russia from the Swift global financial system, Ms Baerbock and Mr Habeck said that Germany supports a “targeted and functional restriction” of Swift.

What is needed is a strategy to “limit the collateral damage of decoupling from Swift in such a way that it affects the right people”, the ministers said.