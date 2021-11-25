Germany passes milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

Official figures show Germany has become the latest country to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Germany’s disease control agency says it recorded 351 additional deaths in connection with the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 100,119.

Germany is the fifth country to pass that mark in the Europe region after Russia, the UK, Italy and France.

It comes days after Germany’s health minister said the rapid rise in coronavirus cases means it is likely that everyone in the country who is not vaccinated will have caught Covid-19 by the end of the winter, and some of those will die.