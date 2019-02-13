Germany hopes for ‘triple hard Brexit’ in Champions League
The foreign ministry tweeted that while it laments Britain’s decision to leave the EU, ‘we’re hoping for a triple hard Brexit’ in the football.
German diplomats aimed a playful Brexit-related dig at the UK ahead of three crucial Champions League football matches in the sporting battle to rule Europe.
Germany’s foreign ministry tweeted that while it laments Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, “we’re hoping for a triple hard Brexit – without a backstop” in three English-German football matches in the Champions League.
Dear Brits,— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) February 13, 2019
We really ❤️ you & still think it’s a pity that you want to leave the EU. But when it comes to the last 16 of #UCL we are for a quick triple #Brexit – #NoDeal and no #backstop 😘
XOXO,
Ze Germans@SpursOfficial vs. @BVB@LFC vs. @FCBayern@s04 vs. @ManCity#TOTBVB pic.twitter.com/Cx6ydmu58w
Fans of the two football powerhouses have often exchanged taunts during international matches between the teams.
Germany has won four World Cups to England’s one.
Tottenham meet Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the Champions League round of 16, with Liverpool against Bayern Munich and Schalke versus Manchester City set for next week.
Press Association