Germany, France, Spain and Italy suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Germany, France, Spain and Italy have become the latest countries to suspend use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients.

Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn said the decision was taken on the advice of the country’s vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, which called for further investigation into seven reported cases of clots in the brains of people who had been vaccinated.

He added that the decision “is a purely precautionary measure”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country would likewise suspend shots at least until Tuesday afternoon, when the European Union’s drug regulatory agency will weigh in on the vaccine. He said France hopes to resume using the formula soon.

French President Emmanuel Macron (AP/Frederic Scheiber, Pool)

French President Emmanuel Macron (AP/Frederic Scheiber, Pool)

Italy’s medicines regulator also announced a precautionary, temporary ban, and Spanish health minister Carolina Dias announced a two-week “precautionary” move after consulting Spain’s regional governments.

AstraZeneca said on its website that there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the 27-country European Union and Britain. The drugs maker said there is no evidence the vaccine carries an increased risk of clots.

In fact, it said the incidence of clots is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar to that of other licensed Covid-19 vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organisation have also said that the data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunised.

The AstraZeneca shot has become a key tool in European countries’ efforts to vaccinate their citizens against Covid-19. But Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines are also used on the continent, and Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine has been authorised but not yet delivered.

In the US, which relies on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, AstraZeneca is expected to apply soon for authorisation.

Blood clots can travel through the body and cause heart attacks, strokes and deadly blockages in the lungs. AstraZeneca reported 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis, or a type of clot that often develops in the legs, and 22 instances of pulmonary embolisms, or clots in the lungs.

Denmark last week became the first country to temporarily halt use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in recent days to investigate. It said one person developed clots and died 10 days after receiving at least one dose. The other countries include Ireland, Thailand, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Congo and Bulgaria.

Last week, Germany and France were among the nations that stuck by the shot, while Italy suspended only a specific batch of the vaccine. Britain is standing by AstraZeneca’s vaccine for now.

Germany's health minister Jens Spahn (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Germany's health minister Jens Spahn (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Mr Spahn said of the decision to suspend the AstraZeneca shot: “The most important thing for confidence is transparency.” He said both first and second doses of the vaccine would be affected by the suspension.

German authorities have encouraged anyone who feels increasingly ill more than four days after receiving the shot — for example, with persistent headaches or dot-shaped bruises — to seek medical attention.

Germany has received slightly more than 3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Mr Spahn said about 1.6 million doses of the shot have so far been administered in the country.

PA Media