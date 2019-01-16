News World News

Wednesday 16 January 2019

German village evacuated amid avalanche risk

Heavy snowfall over the past few weeks has greatly heightened the risk of avalanches in parts of Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Two people walk through a snowy forest in Germany (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Residents of a village in southern Germany have been ordered to leave their homes immediately due to an “acute” avalanche risk.

Authorities said villagers of Raiten, near the Austrian border, should take important documents and medicines with them, and inform neighbours who may be unaware of the warning.

ipanews_61a0e19b-6bbe-48a2-b73a-6e5bd389e6af_embedded240655465
Firefighters clear snow from a roof in Inzell, Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Dozens of people have died in avalanches and weather-related accidents.

German meteorological service DWD said the amount of snowfall in the Alps recently was unusual but not exceptional.

ipanews_61a0e19b-6bbe-48a2-b73a-6e5bd389e6af_embedded240656172
Children enjoy the snow-covered slopes in Oslo, Norway (Erik Johansen / NTB scanpix via AP)

The agency said heavy precipitation might become more frequent due to climate change, though rising temperatures mean it could come down as rain rather than snow.

