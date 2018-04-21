News World News

Saturday 21 April 2018

German tourists killed as bus crashes in Peru’s Andes

The vehicle crashed shortly before reaching Chivay, a city 442 miles south-east of Lima.

A police officer investigates the site of a minibus crash in Peru (Andina News Agency via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

At least two German tourists have been killed and another 10 injured when their minibus went off the road and fell into a ravine in the Andes mountains, said authorities in Peru.

Police chief Jorge Castillo said rescuers were trying to retrieve the bodies of two male tourists trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle, which crashed shortly before reaching Chivay, a city 442 miles south-east of Lima.

Mr Castillo said the accident occurred on Friday afternoon when the minibus was on a downhill curve.

Video obtained by the Associated Press showed several tourists helping to carry people on stretchers.

The tourists were heading from Arequipa in Peru’s southern Andes to the Colca Valley.

In November, four German tourists died in another accident in Peru’s Huancavelica region.

