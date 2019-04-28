News World News

German skiers killed in avalanche

The victims have not yet been formally identified.

The area where four German skiers were killed by an avalanche (Kantonspolizei Wallis via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Four German skiers have been killed in an avalanche in southern Switzerland.

Police in the Valais region said the group was buried by the avalanche on Friday near the village of Fieschertal.

Planes and rescue personnel started looking for the group after they were reported missing, but because of severe weather conditions, the bodies were only found and recovered on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the victims have not yet been formally identified.

