German riverbank excavated in search for British toddler missing since 1981

Katrice Lee vanished on her second birthday while out shopping with her mother on the outskirts of Paderborn, near the British military base where her father was stationed.

The child had been shopping with her mother when she vanished (British Army/PA)

After a recent media campaign in Britain and Germany and a re-evaluation of evidence, British military authorities in Germany said they are focusing a new effort on the banks of the Alme river.

How police believe Katrice would look today (British Army/PA)

Among other things, a man was seen with a young girl at the time of the crime getting into a green car, and a day later a green car was spotted on an Alme bridge.