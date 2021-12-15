| 8.4°C Dublin

German police probe ‘plot by anti-vaxxers to murder governor’

Opponents of Covid rules allegedly plotted to kill Saxony’s governor Michael Kretschmer and other members of the state government.

By Associated Press Reporter

Police in eastern Germany have carried out raids as part of an investigation into alleged threats to kill a state governor and others by opponents of coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations.

Five properties in Dresden and one in the nearby town of Heidenau are being searched in an investigation of suspected preparations for a serious act of violence, police said.

The probe was triggered by a report last week on ZDF television that a group on messenger service Telegram discussed plans to kill Saxony’s state governor Michael Kretschmer and other members of the state government.

Dresden is the capital of Saxony, which has seen frequent protests against coronavirus policy and has Germany’s lowest vaccination rate.

According to the report, the group’s 103 members shared a rejection of vaccinations, the state and the current coronavirus policy.

It featured audio messages in which people urged opposing policy measures “with armed force if necessary”, directed against Mr Kretschmer and others.

Police have said that comments by some members on their alleged possession of weapons and crossbows are part of the investigation.

