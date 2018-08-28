German police criticised after violent far-right protest

German police and security officials have been criticised over violence during a far-right protest in the eastern city of Chemnitz that left at least six people injured.

The protest late on Monday, sparked by the killing of a 35-year-old German man in an altercation with migrants over the weekend, erupted into clashes between neo-Nazis and left-wing counter-protesters.

German news agency dpa reported that Chemnitz police acknowledged having mobilised too few officers for the demonstration.

Clashes erupted between neo-Nazis and left-wing counter-protesters (Jens Meyer/AP)

Footage showed officers struggling to prevent far-right protesters breaking through police lines. The protesters also performed Nazi salutes and chanted “the national resistance is marching here”.

Chemnitz is in the eastern state of Saxony, which has long been a hotbed of anti-migrant sentiment. The far-right Alternative for Germany party received almost a quarter of the vote in Chemnitz last year.

The opposition Green party accused interior minister Horst Seehofer of fanning anti-migrant sentiment in recent months and urged him to think about resigning after the violence.

“The police in Saxony are in a difficult situation,” Mr Seehofer said. “Should it be requested, the federal government will provide police support.”

Chemnitz police reportedly acknowledged mobilising too few officers (Jens Meyer/AP)

Green legislator Konstantin von Notz told the news portal t-online.de that the violence in Chemnitz recalled events in other parts of eastern Germany during the early 1990s, when authorities failed to stop far-right mobs from attacking migrants.

Chemnitz police said they had arrested a 22-year-old Syrian and a 21-year-old Iraqi on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of the German man after a street festival early on Sunday.

Prosecutor Christine Muecke said the killing was preceded by a verbal confrontation that escalated.

