German parliament to consider vaccine mandate as Covid restrictions tightened

German chancellor Angela Merkel has said that people who are not vaccinated will be excluded from non-essential shops, cultural and recreational venues, and that parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate, as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

She made the announcement as more than 70,000 newly confirmed infections were reported in the country in a 24-hour period.

Speaking after a meeting with federal and state leaders, Mrs Merkel said the measures were necessary in light of concerns that hospitals in Germany could become overloaded with people suffering Covid-19 infections, which were more likely to be serious in those who had not been vaccinated.

Angela Merkel, left, and Olaf Scholz following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states (John Macdougall/Pool Photo via AP)

Angela Merkel, left, and Olaf Scholz following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states (John Macdougall/Pool Photo via AP)

“The situation in our country is serious,” Mrs Merkel told reporters in Berlin, calling the measure an “act of national solidarity”.

She said officials had also agreed to require masks in schools, impose new limits on private meetings and aim for 30 million vaccinations by the end of the year, an effort that would be boosted by allowing dentists and pharmacists to administer the jabs.

Mrs Merkel herself backed the most contentious proposal of imposing a general vaccine mandate. She said parliament would debate the proposal with input from the country’s national ethics committee.

If passed, it could take effect as early as February, Mrs Merkel said, adding that she would have voted in favour of the measure if she were still a member of parliament.

A Covid-19 patient is loaded on to a German Air Force aircraft at Dresden International Airport (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

A Covid-19 patient is loaded on to a German Air Force aircraft at Dresden International Airport (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

About 68.7% of the population in Germany is fully vaccinated, below the minimum of 75% the government is aiming for.

There have been large protests against pandemic measures in the past in Germany and the vaccine mandate is likely to be opposed by a minority, although opinion polls show most Germans are in favour.

Finance minister Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be elected chancellor by a centre-left coalition next week, said on Tuesday that he backed a general vaccine mandate, but favoured letting politicians vote according to their personal conscience rather than along party lines.

“If we had a higher vaccination rate, we wouldn’t be discussing this now,” he said.

The rise in Covid-19 cases over the past several weeks and the arrival of the new Omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken.

People in Germany queue for a Covid vaccination (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

People in Germany queue for a Covid vaccination (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

Some hospitals in the south and east of the country have already transferred patients to other parts of Germany because of a shortage of intensive care beds.

Agreeing what measures to take has been complicated by Germany’s political structure — with the 16 states responsible for many of the regulations — and the ongoing transition at the federal level.

Germany’s disease control agency reported 73,209 newly confirmed cases on Thursday.

The Robert Koch Institute also reported 388 new deaths from Covid-19, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 102,178.

To reduce the pressure on hospitals over the festive period, the sale of fireworks traditionally set off during New Year’s celebrations in Germany will be banned. Each year, hospitals treat hundreds of people with serious injuries because of mishandled fireworks.

The new measures will take effect once Germany’s 16 states incorporate them into existing rules, which is likely to happen in the coming days.