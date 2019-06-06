News World News

Thursday 6 June 2019

German nurse jailed for life for killing 85 patients

Niels Hoegel was convicted after a trial at the district court in Oldenburg.

Former nurse Niels Hoegel has been found guilty of killing 85 patients and jailed for life by a court in Oldenburg, Germany (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa/AP)
Former nurse Niels Hoegel has been found guilty of killing 85 patients and jailed for life by a court in Oldenburg, Germany (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A former nurse who liked to put patients into cardiac arrest because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them has been convicted of 85 counts of murder at a court in north-western Germany.

Niels Hoegel was sentenced to life in prison by the court in Oldenburg, which noted the “particular seriousness of the crimes” to ensure he serves longer than the standard 15-year term, the dpa news agency reported.

Former nurse Niels Hoegel arrives at the district court in Oldenburg, Germany (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa/AP)

The killings took place while the 42-year-old was working at two hospitals in north-western Germany from 2000 to 2005.

In all, Hoegel was charged with 100 counts of murder and it was not immediately clear why the court only found him guilty on 85.

In a closing statement at the end of his seven-month trial, Hoegel apologised for the pain and suffering he had caused with his “terrible deeds”.

